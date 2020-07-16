ANCA-WR, 12 National Coalition Partners Strongly Condemn Baku’s Aggression

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region and its 12 national coalition partners have co-signed a statement calling out Azerbaijan’s state-sponsored campaign of Armenophobia, condemning Azerbaijan’s latest attack against Armenia’s sovereign territory, calling on the international community to also condemn the regime in Baku, and expressing strong solidarity with Artsakh and Armenia.

“We are grateful to our coalition partners who under such short notice joined us in showing a unified front against Azerbaijan’s latest aggression,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “The despotic regime in Baku should realize that no provocation will go unanswered and that we stand ready at all times to defend our people in the Homeland.”

The following national organizations joined the ANCA Western Region in endorsing the statement:

A Demand For Action (ADFA)

American Hellenic Council (AHC)

Assyrian American Association of Southern California (AAASC)

Federation of Cypriot American Organizations

Greek Genocide Resource Center

Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC)

In Defense of Christians (IDC)

Israeli-American Civic Action Network (ICAN)

Pan-Pontian Federation of USA and Canada

Philos Project

Seyfo Center

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA)

Full text of the statement is provided below:

Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated its belligerent plans against the republics of Armenia and Artsakh, this time targeting the northeastern border of Armenia. As in all previous cases, this time also, the attack has been accompanied by Azerbaijan’s propaganda and misinformation with Turkey’s direct endorsement.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the UN’s global ceasefire appeal — which Armenia has endorsed and Azerbaijan refused to sign — Baku has launched a military offensive against Armenia starting on July 12, deploying tanks, heavy artillery, and drones against civilian and military targets alike.

Furthermore, in a gross violation of the Geneva Convention, Azerbaijani military has been using civilians as shields, placing artillery close to the village of Dondar Gushchu in the Tovuz district about six miles from the border.

The undersigned organizations strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attack against the sovereign territory of Armenia, in this latest manifestation of the state-sponsored campaign of Armenophobia.

We express our strong solidarity with the Armenian people in ensuring the safety and security of the twin Armenian states.

We further call on the international community to directly condemn Azerbaijan’s belligerent actions and Turkey’s enabling role.