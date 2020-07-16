ARF Bureau Chairman, Artsakh President Hold Phone Conversation

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan. The discussion centered on the current situation in the region following this week’s attacks by Azerbaijan on military and civilian targets in Armenia’s Tavush region.

The two leaders also discussed the anti-Armenian and statements emanating from Turkey’s top military and political leaders.

Der Khachadourian briefed the Artsakh President about the ARF’s efforts in support of Armenia and its Armed Forces. The ARF leader explained that through its various offices in different countries, the Hai Tahd committees have immediately raised concerns about Azerbaijan’s threats and Turkey’s complicity in the aggression, adding that as the efforts continue, there have been positive responses from certain circles regarding Armenian concerns.

Der Khachadourian reaffirmed the ARF’s solidarity with the homeland, the Armed Forces and Armenian soldiers.

President Harutyunyan discussed the phone conversation with the ARF leader in a Facebook post saying, “By highly appreciating the role of the ARF in the advancement and defense of national interests, I presented Hagop Der Khachadourian the position of Artsakh leadership about the issues that were discussed.”