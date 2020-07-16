ARS Central Executive Statement on Azerbaijan’s Aggression

The Armenian Relief Society, a global humanitarian organization cannot be indifferent to the recent attacks that began on July 12, by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population and soldiers protecting the borders of the Republic of Armenia, on the Northeast border and the villages in the Tavush Province.

As a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Committee and advocate of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we call on the international Humanitarian Community to take action and stand with the innocent residents of Armenia to raise awareness of the heinous Azeri attacks.

We call on an international to take a stance against the aggression by Azerbaijan at this time, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when governments globally are trying to protect their citizens from the Coronavirus. Instead of standing together to overcome the pandemic, the Azeri government looks to disrupt the peace in the region, thus creating instability.

Therefore, we vehemently condemn the Azerbaijani government for its unprovoked aggression against the peaceful Armenian populations and damage caused by indiscriminate shelling of harmless villages and their residents.

The Pan Armenian family of the ARS continues to stand in solidarity with the Armenian Nation and the Armenian People as proponents of hope in the defense and peace in Armenia and Artsakh. We, along with the Armenian Nation mourn the loss of the four soldiers who heroically fell defending our homeland and stand with their families to honor their loss. We wish the injured a steadfast recovery and support the Armenian Soldier defending our Nation.