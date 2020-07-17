Artsakh Assistance Reaches Lebanon’s Armenian community

VIEW GALLERY: Artsakh delegation meets with Armenian religious denominations

The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Middle East met with representatives of the three denominations of the Armenian Church in Lebanon on Thursday to transfer the financial assistance earmarked for Lebanese-Armenians by Artsakh’s government on the instruction of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunian.

A delegation led by Garo Kebebdjian, Artsakh’s Permanent Representatice to the Middle East, met with the Vicar-General of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilcia Bishop Shahe Panossian; the leader of the Armenian Catholic community in Lebanon, Catholicos Patriarch Krikor Bedros X; President of the Armenian Evangelican Union of Middle East Reverend Mgrditch Karageuzian and the chairman of the central executive of the Middle East’s Armenian Evangelican Union Reverend Dr. Paul Haydostian, Aztag Daily reported.

The Artsakh delegation presented the government’s allocated assistance 10 million drams from Artsakh’s state budget, which will be spent to provide food and medication to children of parishioners in each denomination.

“It is the moral duty of all Armenians to keep strong the Armenian community of Lebanon, a community that has always been supportive of the Armenian people,” Kebabdjian told the spiritual leaders in Beirut.

“The people of Artsakh are always grateful to the Lebanese-Armenians and never forget the great assistance that the Armenian community of Lebanon rendered to Artsakh during difficult times. I wish that Lebanon overcomes this crisis as soon as possible and we meet in Artsakh in the nearest future,” added Kebabdjian.

The spiritual leaders of the Armenian community of Lebanon greatly appreciated the assistance noting that it had a great symbolic and moral value.