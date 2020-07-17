Death Notice: Hagop Vartabedian

HAGOP VARTABEDIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Hagop Vartabedian, who passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and current circumstances, a private funeral will take place.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Helen Vartabedian

Daughter, Dzia and Krikor Yazarian and son, Ara

Daughter, Melanie Vartabedian

Brother, Vahig Vartabedian

Sister, Nono Vartabedian

And the entire Vartabedian, Der Melkonian, Yenikomshian, Derian, Gumushian, Khachadourian, Der Megerdichian, Ohanian and Shant families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Jemaran, P.O. Box 280042, Northridge, CA 91328.