Death Notice: Hagop Vartabedian

HAGOP VARTABEDIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and relative Hagop Vartabedian, who passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic and current circumstances, a private funeral will take place.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Helen Vartabedian
Daughter, Dzia and Krikor Yazarian and son, Ara
Daughter, Melanie Vartabedian
Brother, Vahig Vartabedian
Sister, Nono Vartabedian
And the entire Vartabedian, Der Melkonian, Yenikomshian, Derian, Gumushian, Khachadourian, Der Megerdichian, Ohanian and Shant families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Jemaran, P.O. Box 280042, Northridge, CA 91328.
