Garcetti Tells Baku to End Threats to Bomb Metsamor

Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a Twitter post.

“We stand with the Armenian community against violence. Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, and must admit international monitors,” said Garcetti.

“Dialogue and diplomacy are the only paths to peace and safety for the region,” he added.

After brazenly attacking military and civilian targets in Armenia’s northeastern border in Tavush, the Azerbaijani defense ministry threaten to bomb the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant near Yerevan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the statement unequivocally should be considered a crime against humanity.