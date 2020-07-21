Funeral Notice: Elizabeth Garboushian

ELIZABETH GARBOUSHIAN
Born on May 15, 1922, Kessab, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative Elizabeth Garboushian of Torrance, CA who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a long illness.
Funeral and burial services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, services will be limited only to immediate family members.
She is survived by her:
Son, Vahan and Armine Garboushian
Daughter, Shoghig and Hagop Messerlian
Son, Herair and Lori Garboushian
Grandchildren, Sevan and Vahe Fazilian; Nora and Kevork Markarian; Ara and Ani Messerlian; Lori Messerlian; Alleene Garboushian and Loris Ravera; and Shaunt Garboushian
Great grandchildren, Alik and Nara Messerlian; and Shaunt Fazilian
Sister, Sirvart and Sarkis Nahabedian
Sister-in-law, Arpine Ghazourian
And the entire Garboushian, Ghazourian, Nahabedian, Saghdejian, Kodbashian, Yacoubian, Karageuzian, Karadolian, Abajian, Nalbandian, Khosdikian, Olmasakian, Santikian, Messerlian and Ketabgian families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: A.R.S. Arax Chapter, 2222 Lomita Blvd., Lomita, CA 90717
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.