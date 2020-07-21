Funeral Notice: Elizabeth Garboushian

ELIZABETH GARBOUSHIAN

Born on May 15, 1922, Kessab, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and relative Elizabeth Garboushian of Torrance, CA who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a long illness.

Funeral and burial services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, services will be limited only to immediate family members.

She is survived by her:

Son, Vahan and Armine Garboushian

Daughter, Shoghig and Hagop Messerlian

Son, Herair and Lori Garboushian

Grandchildren, Sevan and Vahe Fazilian; Nora and Kevork Markarian; Ara and Ani Messerlian; Lori Messerlian; Alleene Garboushian and Loris Ravera; and Shaunt Garboushian

Great grandchildren, Alik and Nara Messerlian; and Shaunt Fazilian

Sister, Sirvart and Sarkis Nahabedian

Sister-in-law, Arpine Ghazourian

And the entire Garboushian, Ghazourian, Nahabedian, Saghdejian, Kodbashian, Yacoubian, Karageuzian, Karadolian, Abajian, Nalbandian, Khosdikian, Olmasakian, Santikian, Messerlian and Ketabgian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: A.R.S. Arax Chapter, 2222 Lomita Blvd., Lomita, CA 90717