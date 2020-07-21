Azerbaijan Launches Another Attack on Armenia

- Pre-midnight attack targeted the “Anvakh” military post
- Azerbaijan’s Elite Forces suffered heavy losses; some are reported to be trapped
- No Armenian casualties were reported
Fresh fighting broke out at the Armenia-Azerbaijani border late Tuesday when Azerbaijan’s elite forces attempted to breach the Armenian border, once again, attempting to capture the military outpost at Anvakh, which means fearless.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported the new round of attacks took place at 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday. The Armenian Armed Forces repelled the attack, causing significant losses to the Azerbaijani forces.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanayan said based on preliminary reports, not only did Azerbaijan’s elite forces suffer losses, some of the troops have been trapped. There were no Armenian casualties.
As of 12:50 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the shooting had dissipated on the border, according to Stepanyan, who said that the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces “is not in control of the situation.”
“A little while ago, the enemy again attempted to attack in the direction of ‘Anvakh’ [military outpost]. They were pushed back with losses,” said Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan. “Aliyev’s ‘Elites’ have been trapped.
