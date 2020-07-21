Downed Azerbaijani Drones on Display in Yerevan

VIEW GALLERY: Remnants of downed Azerbaijani drones (Armenpress photos by Hayk Manukyan)

Remnants from Azerbaijani drones downed by the Armenian Armed Forces during last week’s attacks by Azerbaijani forces against Armenia were placed on display in Yerevan on Tuesday, at Armenia’s Defense Ministry’s Marshal Armenak Khanperyants military-aviation university, creating an outdoor military museum.

According to Armenpress, the deputy head of the Air Defense Forces, Colonel Garik Movsesyan told reporters that the servicemen of the Armed Forces will have an opportunity to examine the Azerbaijani drones which are in large part made in Israel.

“Our Armed Forces have downed 10 Azerbaijani offensive, one strategic and three reconnaissance drones,” added Movsesyan, stressing, once again, the despite claims by Azerbaijan, no Armenian drones were downed. During last week’s clashes, Armenian forces used drones that were manufactured in Armenia.