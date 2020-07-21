Three Armenians Elected to Syria’s Parliament

The official results of Syria’s parliamentary elections released on Tuesday confirmed the election of three Armenians to the country’s legislature, known as the People’s Council, reported the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper.

The three elected to parliament were community representative Jirair Rayisian and the ruling Ba’ath Party candidate Lucy Iskenian from Aleppo and independent candidate Dr. Nora Arisian from Damascus. Rayisian and Arisian were re-elected for a second term.

The results were verified by the supreme judicial electoral council, whose chairman Samer Zmrik announced that 6,224,687 registered voters participated in the elections, or 33.17 percent of voters. Of the 1,656 candidates vying for 250 parliament seats, 200 of them were women, according to Kantsasar.

Since its establishment in 1928 and until 2020, the Syrian parliament has had 24 Armenian members, according to Kantsasar, which added that more than once there have been three or four Armenians in the legislature. From 1947 to 1949 four Armenians were represented in parliament (one from Damascus, three from Aleppo).

Dr. Arisian became the first female Armenian lawmaker to be elected to parliament in 2016. With Tuesday’s elections, two Armenian women will be represented in parliament.