President Sarkissian Visits Fallen Soldier’s Family

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday visited the Elbakyan family in Marmashen community of Shirak province, reported the presidential press service.
Their son, Sos Elbakyan, captain of the Armenian Armed Forces, was killed last week when Azerbaijan brazenly attacked the military and civilian targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province.
President Sarkissian extended his condolences to the soldier’s parents, stating that their son has sacrificed his life defending the border of the homeland and peace and security of all Armenians.
He also thanked the soldier’s parents for raising him as a patriot. “I bow before his memory. His heroic deed is immortal,” said Sarkissian, adding that everyone in Armenia is proud of the Army and its courageous soldiers.
