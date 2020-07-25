Board of Regents Strongly Condemns Hate Act at Krouzian, Community Center

On July 24, 2020, the Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Western Prelacy Armenian School and its adjacent Armenian Community Center in San Francisco were vandalized overnight with Azerbaijani hate messages graffitied on the buildings.

The local police have been notified and are investigating the matter.

During the past week we have witnessed an increase in similar hate crimes against Armenians by Azerbaijanis all around the world.

The Board of Regents strongly condemns this hate act towards Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School and our community and hopes the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

We are working closely with our School Boards, School Principals and Preschool Directors to ensure that all our campuses remain safe.

Board of Regents

Prelacy Armenian Schools

Glendale, California