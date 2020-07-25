Pan Armenian Council Condemns Anti-Armenian Violence

The Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States of America has been monitoring the recent alarming outbreak of anti-Armenian hate crimes in the United States, Russia and Europe, the most recent being the shocking vandalism of the Krouzian-Zakarian Armenian Elementary School in San Francisco, the St. Paul Armenian Church in Fresno and the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Colorado.

The organizations of the Pan Armenian Council vehemently condemn these acts of violence and terror.

It is clear that these crimes are a perpetuation of the xenophobic anti-Armenian official state policy of Azerbaijan with tacit support by Turkey.

The Armenian community will not be intimidated by such deplorable acts. The Pan Armenian Council stands in solidarity with the Armenian community in denouncing these crimes.

We call on all law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these crimes.stand in solidarity with the people of Armenia and its Armed Forces against the attempts of transgression by Azerbaijan’s military onto territories of the Republic of Armenia.

Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America and its member organizations.

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America