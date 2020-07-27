Death Notice: Nazareth Dakessian

NAZARETH DAKESSIAN

Born on May 8, 1931

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and relative Nazareth Dakessian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long illness.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Sarkis Dakessian and daughters, Marie and Taline and families

Brother, Hagop Dakessian and children, Silvia, Marie and Ara and families

Sister, Makrouhi Madenlian and children, Arpie and Aram and families

Sister-in-law, Anahid Dakessian and sons, Arthur and Raffi and families

Nephew, Viken Dakessian and family

Nephew, Vatche Dakessian and family

Nephew, Souren Dakessian and family

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Armen Karo.