Death Notice: Nazareth Dakessian

NAZARETH DAKESSIAN
Born on May 8, 1931
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, uncle and relative Nazareth Dakessian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long illness.
He is survived by his:
Brother, Sarkis Dakessian and daughters, Marie and Taline and families
Brother, Hagop Dakessian and children, Silvia, Marie and Ara and families
Sister, Makrouhi Madenlian and children, Arpie and Aram and families
Sister-in-law, Anahid Dakessian and sons, Arthur and Raffi and families
Nephew, Viken Dakessian and family
Nephew, Vatche Dakessian and family
Nephew, Souren Dakessian and family
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACF Armen Karo.
