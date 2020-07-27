Western Prelacy Condemns Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan School Vandalism

We strongly condemn the vandalism of Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan School and Khachaturian Armenian Community Center in San Francisco with Anti-Armenian pro-Azeri graffiti, which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, July 24, 2020. The incident will be investigated as a hate crime by the District Attorney of San Francisco.

This latest attack on our community, attacks on our nation from Khanasor to the four-day war in Artsakh to reignited Azeri aggression on Armenia’s northeast border and Tavush in the past month, and recent anti-Armenian rhetoric and assaults on Armenians in various cities across the globe clearly demonstrate that the perpetrators are indeed the successors of their ancestors’ hateful agenda.

However, we, the Armenian people, will not be intimidated by these acts of aggression and will continue to raise our voice for justice and our just Cause. We are thankful for the expressions of solidarity and condemnation by government officials and our allies, and we are confident that the persons in charge will be brought to justice.

WESTERN PRELACY EXECUTIVE