ARF Western U.S. On San Francisco School, Center Hate Crime

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western US condemns Azerbaijan’s acts of aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, Turkey’s support and justification for the use of military force against Armenians that echo Erdogan’s recent threats that Turkey will “finish what their ancestors started” in the Armenian Genocide.

It is this continued hatred encouraged by Turkey and Azerbaijan that has fueled the violence on the border with Armenia when Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched an attack on civilian and military targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province, breaching Armenia’s sovereignty.

This brazen disregard for human rights has spread to numerous countries throughout the world in cities like Moscow, Kyiv, Berlin and London where Azerbaijani mobs have attacked and beaten innocent Armenians, burned and looted Armenian owned businesses in Russia and Ukraine, set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Armenian Embassy in Germany and have attacked peaceful Armenian protests, like the one organized by the Armenian Youth Federation last week in Los Angeles.

Essentially, the anti-Armenian state policies of Baku and Ankara have spilled outside of the region and are being carried out by a new generation of fanatics who last week vandalized the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan school and the Armenian Community Center in San Francisco with racial slurs, vulgarities and threats.

We are not, and will not be, intimidated by the coordinated acts of violence and aggression by Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed at Armenian Diasporan communities. We continue to stand in solidarity with the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh and their Armed Forces. We remain on the side of truth and justice and will continue our unwavering commitment to the security of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as pursue the international recognition of Artsakh.

In light of these violent assaults and hate crimes committed against our community, we call on the authorities to offer additional security and protection to ensure the safety of the peaceful Armenian population community throughout the Western United States and urge the relevant bodies to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these heinous acts.

We further call on our community to remain vigilant yet steadfast in our resolve for justice for the Armenian nation at home and abroad; to take action and continue to support initiatives from the ANCA and support the AYF With Our Soldiers program to assist our soldiers on the border and our fallen hero’s families.