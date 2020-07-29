Funeral Notice: Elizabeth Lily Manoukian

ELIZABETH LILY MANOUKIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and relative Elizabeth Lily Manoukian, who passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in San Francisco, after a short illness.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 30, 12 p.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, CA 94014, followed by interment at Cypress Lawn, 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94104.

She is survived by her:

Sister, Vergine & Edward Misserlian

Nephew, Mihran and Jeanine Misserlian and children, London and Vivienne

Nephew, Nareg and Sarine Misserlian

And the entire Akgulian, Vosgian, Tchmourlian and Tchakmakjian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian church or ANCA, 51 Commonwealth Ave. San Francisco, CA 94118.