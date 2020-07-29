United We Stand, Together We Marshall Forward

A battle cry for peace in Artsakh and Transcaucasia without a Neo-Ottoman Pan-Turkic Empire.

BY GARO R. MADENLIAN, ESQ.

We are in the preliminary stages of one of the greatest battles of our history, for which many sacrifices have been made, most recently during the liberation and continued defense of Artsakh that ensured the safety and security of the peaceful population there and in Armenia, and halted Turkish-Azeri plans to create a neo-Ottoman pan-Turkic empire stretching into central Asia. Yet still, many preparations have to be made to ensure lasting peace for the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, an essential step to continue on towards a free, independent and united Armenia, and stabilization in the region.

Some conveniently dismiss a united Armenia as a pipe dream, while others detract, distract and refocus on “practical” steps for immediate peace to not disturb the comfortable lives they are accustomed to; both lack vision and dedication for a brighter future. But we are prepared for the long and hard road ahead full of self-sacrifice and dedication to making this ideal a reality. We do not offer personal gains, riches or praise; we only offer blood, toil, tears, and sweat, and the satisfaction of being a part of something much greater than the individual, to achieve a noble cause that begins with Artsakh and ends in Western Armenia and thus, puts an end to Erdogan and Aliyev’s plan to establish a pan-Turkic empire just as the battles of Vienna and Kars and the Balkan Wars ended Ottoman expansionism.

Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian Diaspora are the last lines of defense against these evil and destructive forces…

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

—JFK

Artsakh is the starting point; a red line; the Stalingrad for the Armenian nation; a gate to heaven and a roadmap for the future. The first glorious victory of many yet to follow, that also ensures the future viability of the Republic of Armenia. To these ends we know no retreat and no surrender, only survival through victory.

For this, our policy is to wage war with all our might and all the strength that God can give us, against monstrous tyranny and oppressive dictatorial regimes in Turkey and Azerbaijan, both of which have an extensive history of human rights violations, pogroms, massacres and genocides continuing until today; Regimes that would like to erase Armenia and Armenians from the face of the earth to create a modern day Ottoman empire that will wreak havoc on the region and good men everywhere; a pan-Turkic expanse from Europe to the Middle East and to Asia, to the detriment of the region and mankind.

We will wage this war against tyranny and oppression for the rights of our people and good men and women everywhere. We will fight the battles in the halls of justice, in the capitals of the great powers, in the political arena, in esteemed learning institutions, on social media and in the press, and if necessary, on the battlefield.

Our aim is victory! Victory at all cost and in spite of the terror they may attempt to inflict upon us, however hard this may be, for without victory there can be no survival, and without survival peace is meaningless; without Artsakh there can be no Armenia, and without the liberation of Western Armenia reparations for the genocide become moot; and without a united Armenia there can be no balance in the region as the pan-Turkic empire will rise unabated and inflict upon all of us, unimaginable hardships.

The great powers know this to be true but remain silent, and at times instead of being on the side of the just and righteous, are swayed by their petty and temporary interests, blinded by potential oil deals, trade agreements, commerce and capital. Thus, if necessary, we shall seek out other partners or even go it alone; but we shall not bend, we shall not break, we shall remain steadfast in our resolve for Artsakh and a United Armenia to create stability in the region, and for the world.

The Madrid Principles are a Non-Starter.

“If freedom is to survive and prosper, it will require the sacrifice, the effort, and the thoughtful attention of every citizen.”

—JFK

Entering into peace talks on the basis of the Madrid Principles would be a return to the past, subjugating the Armenian people to continued oppression, torture and eventual death under Azeri rule. An acceptance of these disastrous principles would be to relinquish our rights to self-determination in Artsakh and our just claims to our historic homeland in Western Armenia as delineated by US President Woodrow Wilson and the Treaty of Sevres.

Every Armenian regardless of political affiliation, even the summer soldiers and sunshine patriots who only speak occasionally yet never dare join the movement, would tear us down if for one moment we even contemplate a parlay or surrender to the treasonous Madrid principles, that effectively destroy Artsakh and pave the way for the neo-Ottoman pan-Turkic empire that Erdogan and Aliyev so desire.

The international community will eventually realize the destruction caused by its inaction, and the history books will point to this moment of treason against Armenia and mankind as the beginning of the end; the rise and reign of a terror the likes of which the world experienced throughout the 20th century starting with the Young Turks in 1915, then in Nazi Germany, Sudan, Cambodia, Rwanda, and others.

Thus, there shall be no negotiated peace based on these dangerous principles, and each must now decide and do as they see fit; join the side of the oppressor and become a subject in their oppressive kingdom without any rights as tyranny rules, destined to be remembered in history with the likes of Cassius and Brutus, Benedict Arnold, and Levon Ter Petrosian or any of his past and current followers.

Or remain steadfast and principled, dedicated and selfless, working towards the greater good for Armenia and Artsakh, the region, and the world, on the side of truth, justice, and all that is morally right.

Victory at all cost!

Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.

—JFK

Every Armenian in the homeland and in the diaspora is ready to be killed and have all his possessions destroyed rather than give in to such ludicrous proposals that lead to the slow and torturous death of the nation, and eventual erosion of democracies throughout the world; and if it will end in this manner then let it end with each of us, and all good men everywhere, fighting for survival with our last breath.

We will defend to the death our native soil, aiding each other like good comrades to the utmost of our abilities and for this higher purpose. Once again defending our home, we will ride out the storm of war, fight off the stench of oppression and outlive the tyranny, if necessary for years and if necessary alone, to establish and create a peaceful free, independent and united Armenia, and in doing so put an end to the pan-Turkic dreams of these modern day despots in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and all those who dare come forward in the future with similar plans.

It is with full confidence that we realize, if all do their duty then we shall be victorious. When educators educate, politicians represent national interests based on that which benefits the people, warriors ferociously battle against tyranny and oppression, scientists create and invent for a brighter tomorrow for all, doctors and nurses treat and heal populations irrespective of class, organizations organize for the benefit of the entire community, soldiers defend the homeland and the rights of all men and women, and ego and self-interest take a backseat to mankind and the greater good, then our path to success becomes clear and clearly attainable.

It is with conviction and resolve that we stand firm on these principles, united with the civilized world, and invite all good people and nations across the globe to join in this struggle for justice and peace.

Garo R. Madenlian is a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee and a practicing attorney in southern California. Previously he’s been a long-time member of the ANCA WR Board and served on various ARF and ANCA regional committees, and local ARF and ANCA chapters throughout California.