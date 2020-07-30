Funeral Notice: Ohanes (Onnik) Petrossian

OHANES (ONNIK) PETROSSIAN
Born on September 12, 1933, Tabriz, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle, relative and friend Ohanes Petrossian, who passed away on Monday July 27, 2020, after a long illness.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. St. Kevork Armenian Church, 1434 W. Kenneth Road, Glendale, CA 91201. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Suzy Petrossian and Raul Fundora
Son, Victor Petrossian
Brother, Martik and Ellik Petrossian and family
Brother, Raffi and Anahid Petrossian and family
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nazik Petrossian in 1996; his eldest son, Armen in 2003; his sister, Mano Devletian in 2014 and her husband Noubar Devletian in 2009.
And the entire Petrossian, Devletian, Papazian, Nazarian and Avakian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, 4906 Flint Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816; the ANCA; or Armenia Fund (proceeds will go toward the Stepanakert Rehabilitation Center. Checks should be made out to Armenia Fund. In memo section, please indicate “Stepanakert Rehab Center.” Please mail your checks to: Suzy Petrossian, 8547 Glencrest Dr., Sun Valley, CA 91352).
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.