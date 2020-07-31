Consul General Meets with ARF Western U.S. Central Committee

Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met on Thursday with representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee.

The meeting, which took place at Armenia’s Consulate General building in Glendale, focused on the recent escalation of tensions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border when Azerbaijani forces attacked civilian and military targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province. The ensuing threats and aggression by Azerbaijanis toward Armenians around the world was also discussed.

The participants condemned the various acts of violence and vandalism carried out against Armenians in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Baibourtian emphasized to the ARF Central Committee representatives the importance of guaranteeing the safety of the Armenian American community.

It was agreed that given the latest developments, as well as the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic, such consultations should take place on a regular basis to address issues relevant to the community and to collectively seek solutions to these matters.