Death Notice: George Krikor Kamajian

GEORGE KRIKOR KAMAJIAN

Born on 1921, Troy, New York

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather George Krikor Kamajian, who passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Graveside services at Swan Point cemetery in Providence, Rhode Island are postponed because of the COVID pandemic.

He is survived by his:

Son, Dr. Steven Kamajian and Margaret Mooradian

Son, Dr. George and Debra Kamajian

Grandchildren, George, Lily (Joe Lamagna), Natalie, Derek, Ani, Janae and Jacqueline.

Great-grandchildren, Elle, Joseph and Leonardo

And nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19128.