ANCC Strongly Condemns Azerbaijani Violence Against Armenians In Canada

The Armenian National Committee of Canada on Sunday learned that on Saturday, August 1, at 10:30 p.m., a group of Azerbaijanis harassed and assaulted a group of Armenian-Canadians in Toronto.

The ANCC strongly condemns these abhorrent acts of violence and aggression by the foreign-sponsored members of the Azerbaijani community and urges law enforcement agencies in the GTA and across Canada to remain vigilant, investigate and prosecute the provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis and ensure the safety and security of our community. At the same time, we urge our community members to refrain from responding to any provocations by the Azerbaijani community.

The dictatorial regime of Azerbaijan, supported and emboldened by Turkey are exporting their government’s aggression and state-sponsored hate towards Armenians, to Canada. This is highly unacceptable and condemnable in the strongest terms possible. Since Azerbaijan’s latest aggression towards Armenia on July 12, 2020, Azerbaijanis in various parts of the world – supported by their Turkish compatriots – have tried assaulting Armenians and disrupting law and order outside of Azerbaijan. It is highly disturbing that these toxic and foreign-sponsored actions are now being witnessed in Canada.

What adds insult to injury is the fact that the Azerbaijani community, following last night’s incident, actively and immediately began spreading misinformation by trying to frame Armenian-Canadians as aggressors. This provides further evidence that this was not an isolated incident and it was carefully planned and organized to defame the Armenian-Canadian community and provoke an inter-communal strife.