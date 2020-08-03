Governor Newsom Condemns Vandalism at KZV School in San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the vandalism at the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan school and the adjacent community center in San Francisco.

“This is sickening. These acts of hatred have no place in California,” the Governor said in a Twitter post.

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said “the attack against the KZV Armenian School in San Francisco was a hate crime, fueled by recent Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.”

“We must all stand with the Armenian community to denounce these attacks, and hold to account those responsible,” she added.

On July 24, vandals spray painted crude and racist pro-Azerbaijani graffiti on the exterior walls of the complex.