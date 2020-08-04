Funeral Notice: Raymond Kofdarali

RAYMOND KOFDARALI

(Born in 1928, Beirut, Lebanon)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative Raymond Kofdarali, who passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, after a long illness.

Interment will take place Saturday, August 8 at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 8301 Talbert Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646.

Due to the current health and government recommendations, the ceremony will be private.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Laurice Kofdarali

Daughter, Gabriel and Nellie Dekermenjian and children Krikor, Serj, and Raymond

Son, Jack and Taline Kofdarali and children Karine, Raymond, and Jack Jr

Son, Robert and Liza Kofdarali and children Johnny, Joelle, and Marie Liz

Sister, Renee Baghjajian and her children

Nephew, George Kofdarali and his children

And the entire relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forty Martyrs Armenian Church.