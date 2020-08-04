Funeral Notice: Raymond Kofdarali

RAYMOND KOFDARALI
(Born in 1928, Beirut, Lebanon)
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative Raymond Kofdarali, who passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, after a long illness.
Interment will take place Saturday, August 8 at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 8301 Talbert Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646.
Due to the current health and government recommendations, the ceremony will be private.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Laurice Kofdarali
Daughter, Gabriel and Nellie Dekermenjian and children Krikor, Serj, and Raymond
Son, Jack and Taline Kofdarali and children Karine, Raymond, and Jack Jr
Son, Robert and Liza Kofdarali and children Johnny, Joelle, and Marie Liz
Sister, Renee Baghjajian and her children
Nephew, George Kofdarali and his children
And the entire relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forty Martyrs Armenian Church.
