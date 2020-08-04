ARS Stands with Lebanon and its Armenian community

The Armenian Relief Society extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the calamity in Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020. We express our support to the Lebanese people and our compatriots who are once again in an unbearable situation. We wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.

The ARS stands with Lebanon and the Armenian community.

Ժողովուրդիս հետ, ժողովուրդիս համար։ | For the People, With the People