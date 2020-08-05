Western Prelacy Announcement on Beirut Tragedy

“He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”

(Psalm 91:2)

Our hearts are filled with sorrow following the explosion which rocked Beirut on the evening of Tuesday, August 4, 2020, resulting in hundreds of fatalities, thousands wounded, dozens still missing, and catastrophic destruction. The blast affected the Armenian community as well, which suffered loss of life, injuries, and damage to community institutions including the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia, Churches, schools, community centers, homes, and businesses. Lebanese authorities have declared Beirut a “disaster zone.”

Immediately following the blast, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian issued a statement through the Western Prelacy Facebook page, praying for the souls of those who perished and healing to the wounded, as well as for peace, stability, and brighter days for the nation.

The Prelate also contacted His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to express solidarity and support on behalf of Prelacy Clergy, Religious and Executive Councils, and faithful to collectively overcome this tragedy. “We await direction from His Holiness to facilitate relief efforts,” stated the Prelate, advising our community to follow future announcements.

On Sunday, August 9, during Divine Liturgy in all Prelacy Churches, “Der Voghormya” prayers will be offered for the full recovery of the wounded and for the peace and wellbeing for Lebanon and its people, and requiem prayers will be offered for the souls of the deceased.

