ARF Western U.S. Voices Solidarity with Lebanon

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee expresses its solidarity with our community in Beirut and all of Lebanon and offers its sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The massive explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4 naturally has impacted the large Armenian community in the city as well as the entire country. The blast also has had its ripple effects here in the Western United States, where many American Armenians have family and relatives residing in Lebanon.

The toll that this tragedy has taken on the lives of individual Lebanese Armenians who have been injured, have lost family members or have seen their homes and businesses turn into rubble in a matter of seconds, as well as the unforeseen health consequences of the spread of dust and chemicals from the blast.

Reports indicate that many of our community centers and institutions have sustained damage, specifically the Shaghzoyan Center in Bourdj Hammoud, which houses the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau and Central Committee offices, editorial offices of the Aztag Daily Newspaper, and the Armenian National Committee of Middle East. Also impacted by the blast was the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and many other religious, cultural and educational institutions.

The explosion in Beirut comes as our community in Lebanon has been enduring months hardship from the unparalleled financial collapse of Lebanon’s economy, coupled with the difficulties posed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

We have been in contact with our counterparts in Lebanon from the first moments of the crisis and have pledged our unconditional support to assist in any way possible in efforts to aid and assist the community and rebuild the critical structures. As has been the case in the past, the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee will spare no effort to mobilize its rank and file, our affiliate organizations and institutions, as well as the American community at large to help our fellow Armenians living in Lebanon in their time of need.