We Call On the Community to Aid Our Armenian Compatriots In Lebanon

In the wake of the humanitarian crisis caused by the catastrophic explosion in the Port of Beirut on August 4, the Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States of America has resolved to undertake emergency efforts to facilitate relief aid through fundraising for the devastated families, communities and people of our community in Lebanon.
Our donation campaign will be launched in the coming hours.
All donations will be transferred to a unified body under the high auspices of His Holiness Aram I, comprised of all the leading Armenian religious, political, and philanthropic organizations of the Lebanese-Armenian community, and for the distribution to the thousands who are in immediate need of daily necessities, food, shelter, and medical attention.
The PAC-WUSA urges everyone to rise and stand together in support of our compatriots in Lebanon, a country which provided refuge, aid, and a peaceful home for our parents and grandparents in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.
Furthermore, we urge all our compatriots to be particularly vigilant as they identify causes and campaigns seeking donations.
United in our common humanity, we stand in solidarity and support at their most urgent time of need.
Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America member organizations
Armenian Assembly of America
Armenian Bar Association
Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America
Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District
Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District
Armenian Evangelical Union of North America
Armenian Missionary Association of America
Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region
Armenian Relief Society of Western USA
Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA
Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun
Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun
Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA
Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA
Homenetmen Western USA
Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles
Kessab Educational Association
Organization of Istanbul Armenians
Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus
Southern California Armenian Democrats
Tekeyan Cultural Association
Unified Young Armenians
Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America
Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.