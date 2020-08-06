We Call On the Community to Aid Our Armenian Compatriots In Lebanon

In the wake of the humanitarian crisis caused by the catastrophic explosion in the Port of Beirut on August 4, the Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States of America has resolved to undertake emergency efforts to facilitate relief aid through fundraising for the devastated families, communities and people of our community in Lebanon.

Our donation campaign will be launched in the coming hours.

All donations will be transferred to a unified body under the high auspices of His Holiness Aram I, comprised of all the leading Armenian religious, political, and philanthropic organizations of the Lebanese-Armenian community, and for the distribution to the thousands who are in immediate need of daily necessities, food, shelter, and medical attention.

The PAC-WUSA urges everyone to rise and stand together in support of our compatriots in Lebanon, a country which provided refuge, aid, and a peaceful home for our parents and grandparents in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide.

Furthermore, we urge all our compatriots to be particularly vigilant as they identify causes and campaigns seeking donations.

United in our common humanity, we stand in solidarity and support at their most urgent time of need.

Pan Armenian Council of Western United States of America member organizations

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Western District

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA

Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA

Armenian Society of Los Angeles – Iranahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Association of California – Irakahay Miutyun

Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA

Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA

Homenetmen Western USA

Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles

Kessab Educational Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

Service Employees International Union – Armenian Caucus

Southern California Armenian Democrats

Tekeyan Cultural Association

Unified Young Armenians

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America