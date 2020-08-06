President Sarkissian Discusses Lebanon Crisis with ARF Bureau Chair

President Armen Sarkissian and Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khachadourian on Thursday discussed the crisis in Lebanon and issues related to the Lebanese Armenian community following Tuesday’s explosion in the Beirut port, which has caused massive destruction and has severely impacted the well-being of Armenians there.

During the telephone conversation, Der Khachadourian briefed the president on the current situation in Lebanon and the damages it has caused to the Armenian community in Lebanon.

Sarkissian and Der Khachadourian exchanged views on the expected assistance from Armenia to the Lebanese Armenian community. The two prioritized the imperative to provide immediate aid to the community and have discussed the basic needs of the Armenians in Lebanon.

The ARF Bureau praised that Armenia was extending a helping hand to the Armenian community in Lebanon during these difficult days following the tragedy and thanked President Sarkissian.