Armenian-Australians raise over $45,000 to combat Covid in Armenia

ANC-AU will Now Focus its Attention on Lebanon

SYDNEY, MELBOURNE, Australian—The Armenian-Australian community has fundraised $46,500 to help “Combat Covid in Armenia” with the Armenian National Committee of Australia’s Facebook fundraising campaign comfortably surpassing its targeted $25,000 to help ease the burden on Armenia’s healthcare system as the country looks to recover from a major outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The total confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Armenia are at around 40,000, with 770 sadly losing their lives to the pandemic. The “Combat Covid in Armenia” fundraiser started with the goal of helping ensure as many of those hospitalized due to infection can survive.

ANC-AU launched the campaign last month, after contacting Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who obtained a list of critical medical equipment and supplies being sought from the Ministry of Health. The list includes patient monitors, thermometers, centrifuges, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and more.

ANC-AU was joined in its efforts by Armenian Relief Society, Homenetmen Scouting and Sporting Association, Hamazkayin Educational & Cultural Society, Armenian Resource Centre, Armenian Youth Federation and Armenia Media in leading Armenian-Australians on this Facebook fundraising drive.

“The hundreds of Armenian-Australian participants should be congratulated for their efforts to raise over $45,000 for their sisters and brothers in Armenia,” said ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian. “All contributions will directly assist to alleviate the burden presently placed on Armenia’s healthcare system.”

Armenia’s Deputy Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan expressed her Government’s appreciation for the Armenian-Australian community’s efforts “to support Armenia in these difficult times.”

A group of Armenian-Australian medical professionals are now helping source items from the necessary supplies available in the Australian market, which will be purchased and freighted to Armenia. They include Dr. Paul Sarian, Dr. Araz Boghossian, Dr. Bedros Baliozian, Dr. Ashod Kherlopian and from the Armenian Professional Network’s Medical & Allied Health Forum, Dr. Kareen Mekertichian and Dr. Gamer Verdian.

This group is in discussions, in consultation with Armenia’s Health Ministry, to determine which of the critical supplies will be purchased with the funds collected.

The ANC-AU said the Armenian-Australian community was preparing to turn its attention to Lebanon following the devastating explosion that rocked Armenian-populated neighborhoods near Beirut.

“We recognize that our compatriots in Lebanon now need us to put our best efforts into helping one of the world’s most important Armenian communities survive this awful tragedy,” said Kayserian. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all victims of the Beirut explosion, especially the Armenian families who have lost loved ones or are bedside to the wounded.”