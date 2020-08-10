New Discovery at Karahounj—Armenia’s Stonehenge

Archeologists and researchers have reported the discovery of 30 never before seen stones at Karahounj or Zorats Karer, which is also called Armenia’s Stonehenge.

Other stones that have astronomic characteristics have also been discovered during the study that is being carried out jointly by the Byurakan Observatory and the Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction.

The team made computer scans of the stones and the adjacent area using aerial photography leading to the discovery.

After the measurement results are summed up, astronomical calculations will begin based on new, highly accurate data.

Karahunj is a prehistoric archaeological site near the town of Sisian in the Syunik Province of Armenia.

The site is rich with stone settings, burial vaults and standing stones. In total, 223 stones have been identified.