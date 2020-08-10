Humanitarian Aid from Armenia, Artsakh Reaches Lebanon

A plane carrying humanitarian assistance from Armenia and Artsakh to Lebanon, to assist in the massive destruction that was caused by last week’s explosion in Beirut, arrived in Lebanon.

“The shipment ‘From the People of Artsakh to Lebanon’ has already arrived in Beirut,” said Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan is a social media post on Sunday.

“The assistance is in the form of food,” President Harutyunyan said. “And this isn’t the end of it, because I am going to convene a meeting on this issue tomorrow and I will report on our decisions. Artsakh stands by Lebanon in overcoming this difficult challenge.”

“From #Armenia’s heart and Artsakh’s people to Lebanon. First 2 airlifts of humanitarian assistance have been sent to Lebanon,” said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a Facebook post.

“We will continue providing assistance based on needs of Lebanon’s government and the Armenian community. #StayStrongLebanon,” added Pashinyan.

Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also announced the arrival of the Armenia’s first shipment of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon in a Twitter post.

“First of the three airlifts of assistance from Armenia to brotherly Lebanon arrived in Beirut,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted. “From Armenia’s heart to Beirut”.

Two more flights carrying humanitarian aid will be sent from Armenia to Lebanon this week.

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, other government officials and lawmakers made the trip to Lebanon on board the flight.