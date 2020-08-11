ARS Sends Medical Supplies to Artsakh for COVID-19 Relief

VIEW GALLERY: ARS sends COVID-19 support to Artsakh

With the efforts of the Armenian Relief Society and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation an additional shipment of 75 non-contact infrared thermometers was delivered to the Ministry of Health of Republic of Artsakh on August 8, to assist in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representatives from ARS and ARF of Artsakh delivered the thermometers to the Ministry of Health with the hope of preventing the spread of the virus in our beloved Artsakh.

The shipment was sent in a joint effort between the ARS and the ARF. All expenses were covered by the ARF Central Committee of Canada.

The ARS thanked all ARS donors, entities and members who show their continuous support to the Armenian Relief Society’s efforts in assisting our brothers and sisters in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.