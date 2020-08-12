Yerevan Blasts Ankara Over Sèvres Treaty Remarks

Official Yerevan blasted Ankara for a statement its foreign ministry issued regarding the marking of the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sèvres on Monday, saying Turkey, once again, has demonstrated its inability to face its past.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan asserted that “the Treaty of Sèvres has been and will remain a historical fact, which cannot be edited or wiped away.”

Turkey’s statement was especially belligerent and accused Armenia of having “sneaky goals” in marking the anniversary of the landmark treaty.

“Today, it is absurd that a government, which is unable to feed its own people, dares to bring up the Treaty of Sèvres which the Turkish nation overturned 100 years ago,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“Those who have the idea of achieving ‘sneaky goals’ should know that they will fail against Turkey’s determination to maintain its survival and national existence,” added the Ankara.

“The lesson given by the noble Turkish nation to those who dare to invade Anatolia and the heavy blow it dealt on imperialism is taught as lessons in history books. This glorious struggle has set an example for other oppressed nations,” added the Turkish foreign ministry.

Yerevan countered by saying: “Surprisingly, the current authorities of Turkey, who never miss an opportunity to praise their Ottoman heritage, are nervously reacting to the reference of the Treaty of Sèvres which the very Ottoman Empire signed with a number of states including the Republic of Armenia.”

“While refusing to face its past and urging others to ‘take lessons from history instead of animosity,’ Turkey continues its traditional policy of justifying the Armenian Genocide and threatening the Armenian people with new atrocities,” said Naghdalyan in her response.

“Turkey’s steps toward undermining the peace and security in our region and its military posturing against Armenia are part of the expansionist policy of the Turkish government which is aimed at destabilizing its neighboring regions,” added Naghdalyan.

Only the reconsideration of such policy and the capacity to face the past by Turkey will pave a way for genuine reconciliation between the peoples in our region,” concluded the foreign ministry spokesperson.