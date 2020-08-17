Funeral Notice: Kevork Khadarian

KEVORK KHADARIAN

Born on March 11, 1931

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Kevork Khadarian, who passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday August 22, at 10 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Madeleine Barsoumian Khadarian

Daughter, Cathia Khadarian and husband Jacques Getzoyan

Son, Roger and Shoghig Khadarian and children, Kevork and Karina

Daughter, Viki Khadarian and son, Monte-Krikor Agopian

Daughter, Silva Khadarian and children, Varak, Hrag, Haig Armoudikian

Brother, Carlo and Anahid Khadarian and children

Sister, Valentine Tateosian

Sister, Madeleine Karamanlian and children

Sister in-law, Maro Khadarian and children

And the entire Khadarian, and Barsoumian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GoFundMe: In memory of Kevork Khadarian (500 trees planted).