Funeral Notice: Kevork Khadarian

KEVORK KHADARIAN
Born on March 11, 1931
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Kevork Khadarian, who passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday August 22, at 10 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery, 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Madeleine Barsoumian Khadarian
Daughter, Cathia Khadarian and husband Jacques Getzoyan
Son, Roger and Shoghig Khadarian and children, Kevork and Karina
Daughter, Viki Khadarian and son, Monte-Krikor Agopian
Daughter, Silva Khadarian and children, Varak, Hrag, Haig Armoudikian
Brother, Carlo and Anahid Khadarian and children
Sister, Valentine Tateosian
Sister, Madeleine Karamanlian and children
Sister in-law, Maro Khadarian and children
And the entire Khadarian, and Barsoumian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GoFundMe: In memory of Kevork Khadarian (500 trees planted).
