Michigan Lawmaker Mari Manoogian to Keynote Democratic Convention

Mari Manoogian, a member of Michigan’s House of Representatives, is one of 17 Democrats selected to a keynote address at the Democrat’s National Convention, which kicks of on Monday. Manoogian will is slated to speak on Tuesday.

“I am honored to deliver the keynote address at this year’s Democratic National Convention alongside 16 inspiring leaders from around the country. Together, we represent a new generation of Democratic leadership, proving the importance that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris place on building a strong, vibrant, and inclusive team,” Manoogian said in a Twitter post.

“In this critical moment, I’m proud to speak to Americans alongside leaders in our party to prove that Democrats nationwide have the strength, decency, and empathy necessary to lead our nation forward,” she added.

Manoogian, 27, is the first Armenian-American woman to serve in the Michigan state legislature and is the youngest lawmaker there. Prior to being elected, she worked in the U.S. State Department. In 2018, she won an Oakland County state House seat that had previously been held by Republicans.

The keynote address at the DNC will feature 17 “rising stars” in the Democratic Party from across the country, according to an announcement from the convention’s organizers.

“The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention told Detroit Press.