Glendale City Manager Yasmin Beers Announces Retirement

Glendale City Manager Yasmin Beers announced her retirement after 33 years of service to the city. She will retire effective October 2020. The Glendale City Council will consider a transition plan at a Council meeting in the near future.

“This was not an easy decision for me, and I am grateful to Glendale for the opportunity to serve all these years. I thank the City Council and community for entrusting with me the position of City Manager,” Beers stated. “Glendale is an outstanding community with wonderful residents and unequaled staff that are dedicated to making Glendale a premier city. The City has a strong, dedicated executive team who will continue to provide exceptional service to Glendale, and will work with staff and community members through this transition.”

“We truly appreciate and recognize the significant contributions of Yasmin Beers during her service to Glendale,” said Mayor Vrej Agajanian. “For over thirty years, Yasmin has dedicated her professional career to the betterment of the City of Glendale organization and community. As City Manager, she made tremendous progress towards strengthening our team and reaching the organization’s highest potential. She has made our City a great place to live, work, and play, and has enhanced the quality of life for our residents. The City is grateful for Yasmin’s commitment and contributions to our community and we wish her and her family the very best.”

Prior to her appointment as City Manager in 2018, Beers was Glendale’s Assistant City Manager and had been serving as its Interim City Manager since November 2017. She began her career with the City of Glendale in 1987 as a part-time employee in the Library Department while attending high school and college.

For the past 33 years, she has held various, progressively responsible positions. Ms. Beers was appointed Deputy City Manager in 2000 and Assistant City Manager in 2010.

Beers was a member of Soroptimist International of Glendale. She served as President in 1999/2000. She was also a board member of the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.

In 2011, the Glendale Chamber of Commerce recognized Yasmin as Woman of the Year; in 2013, she was the recipient of the Armenian American Woman of Excellence Award; in 2014, Yasmin was recognized by the Glendale Educational Foundation for her distinguished service and philanthropic efforts; in 2015, YWCA awarded Yasmin with the Heart & Excellence Award; in 2017, she was recognized by Business Life magazine as a Women Achiever; and in 2018, Yasmin was named Woman of the Year by Senator Anthony Portantino, each a tribute to her core values that represent her civic responsibility, volunteerism, and community service.

Beers and her husband Dan have two children, Bijan and Sophia, and reside in Glendale.