Youth political organizations from Sèvres signatory countries call on Turkey to make reparations to Armenia

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sèvres, the ARF Youth Office published a joint statement with socialist and social-democratic youth organizations of countries that signed the Treaty. The text of the statement is presented below:

Joint statement on the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Sèvres

The Treaty of Sèvres represents the only international legal document which provides for just reparations of the Armenian genocide and which was signed between principle allied powers and Turkey following World War I during the Paris Peace Conference in 1920.

Based on the resolution that was unanimously adopted by the International Union of Socialists Youth (IUSY) World Council (2015) in Yerevan, which condemns the genocide of Armenians that was carried out by the Ottoman Empire․

We, as socialist and social democratic youth organizations of countries and successor states that have signed the inviolable document, reaffirm the importance of the Treaty of Sèvres and call upon the Republic of Turkey to begin the process of eliminating the consequences of the Armenian Genocide by initiating the restoration of the rights of the Armenian people.

We believe that this is the only way to create mutual trust between the people of both nations and to establish peace within the region.

Co-signed by the following organizations:

Armenia – Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun

Belgium – Young Socialists (Jongesocialisten)

Belgium – Movement of Young Socialists (Mouvement des Jeunes Socialistes)

Canada – New Democratic Youth of Canada

Croatia – Croatian Social Democratic Youth

Czech Republic – Young Social Democrats

France – Movement of Young Socialists (Mouvement des Jeunes Socialistes)

Greece – Panhellenic Socialist Movement – PASOK Youth

India – Young Voters Party

Italy – Young Democrats (Giovani Democratici)

New Zealand – New Zealand Young Labour Portugal – Young Socialists (Juventude Socialista)

Poland – Union of Young Social Democrats

Republic of North Macedonia – Social Democratic Youth of Macedonia

Slovenia – Young Forum of Socialist Democrats (Mladi forum Socialnih demokratov)Serbia – Youth of Freedom and Justice Party

Turkey – Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Youth