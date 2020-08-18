6-Year-Old Wins Armenia’s National Culinary Competition

A six-year-old boy from the town of Sevan, Mher Harutyunyan, won Armenia’s National Culinary Competition held recently in Goris, reported the Armenpress news agency.

According to the Sevan town hall staffer Armine Ghukasyan, it was Mher’s mother who found out about the cooking classes and subsequent competition and immediately registered him for it.

Mher, the youngest contestant, surprised the jury with his salad and stuffed fish.

Ghukasyan added that Mher developed a love for cooking at the age of 3, when he saw his mother and grandmother preparing meals in the kitchen, and soon started helping them. The little chef’s culinary path began by helping his grandma with making desserts.

The 6-year-old had already made a name for himself before the competition. Days before the event, he was hosted by one of Armenia’s leading culinary figures and television personality Sedrak Mamulyan who heads the Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions organization and runs the eponymous culinary institute in Yerevan.

Mamulyan praised Mher in a Facebook post last week, saying that Mher’s dream was to cook with me. “My dream is to share my experience with the young generation,” said Mamulyan.

“Mher is still a child, but nevertheless my dream also came true for which I thank you Mher,” added Mamulyan who pledged to do everything to ensure that Mher’s and others like him realize their dreams.

After winning the national competition, Mher is now preparing to participate in the Dolma Festival. He says he is going to become a chef and open a restaurant in Sevan.