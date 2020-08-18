Mt. Ararat Turned into Trash Dump, Warn Mountain Climbers

The slopes of Mount Ararat have been littered with heaps of trash by Turkish mountain climbers who have discarded their garbage.

Remnants of food and other trash are strewn along the a camp on the 4,200 meter mark, reported the Ermeni Haber news agency.

Some mountain climbers have documented the trash in photos and videos and have posted them on social media sites.

“If the mountain climbers are doing this, then we have a lot to worry about,” said a climber in a post. “Which regional administration will be able to collect all this? In 2003, I also climbed to the peak. Whatever we had taken with we brought it back. It is not that difficult.”

“We usually call the people who discard trash at picnic sites ‘ignorant and uncivilized.’ Those who climb Mt. Ararat should be more civilized,” added the climber in his post.