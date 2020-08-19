S.F. Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in KZV Vandalism

The San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday evening released surveillance video from the morning of July 24 when vandals attacked the Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan School and the adjacent Armenian community center defacing the buildings with anti-Armenian and pro-Azerbaijani graffiti.

The video shows that at approximately 1:40 a.m. four suspects jumped over a fence onto the school campus and cultural center. The four suspects proceeded to vandalize the walls with graffiti containing hateful anti-Armenian messages.

The police say two other suspects acted as the lookouts during the incident. The graffiti caused a large amount of damage, categorized as felony vandalism. The suspects were seen leaving in a large white SUV, later determined to have headed southbound Highway 280.

The SFPD’s Special Investigative unit has determined that the school was targeted due to its Armenian affiliation and is classifying this incident as a hate crime.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact SFPD on its tip line at 1- 415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD, which guarantees the callers’ anonymity.