Hollywood’s Grant Elementary to Offer Dual Armenian Language Classes

The Grant Elementary Dual Armenian language program is designed to provide education in which your child will be taught literacy and content in both languages.

Dual Armenian program considered an “additive” bilingual program because it “adds” a second academic language for your child, instead of trying to extinguish native or minority language and move your child to use English exclusively.

Armenian Dual language programs generally use the partner language for at least half of the instructional day in the elementary years. Armenian Dual language programs start typically in kindergarten or first grade and extend for at least five years, although many continue into middle school and high school.

This program aims for bilingualism (the ability to speak fluently in two languages), bi-literacy (the ability to read and write in two languages), academic achievement equal to or higher than that of students in non-dual language programs, and cross-cultural competence.

Studies have shown that learning two languages at an early age is easier than it was thought to be. Students who know more than one language outperform their peers in academic areas. Learning concepts in home language helps students overcome difficulties and emotional frustration in the school environment.

Dual Language Program gives students the opportunity to become bilingual and bi-literate while learning the concepts and skills in two languages simultaneously. Students in Dual Language Programs also easily overcome the barrier of learning a new language, such as English.

To enroll in the classes visit the school’s website or call 323.469.4046.