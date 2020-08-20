Funeral Notice: Lorik (Sahakian) Vartanian

LORIK (SAHAKIAN) VARTANIAN
Born in 1935, Iran
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and relative Lorik (Sahakian) Vartanian, who passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Burbank.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 10 a.m. at St. Leon Cathedral Church, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.
She is survived by her:
Son, Fredrik & Anahid Vartanian and children, Aram & Armen and their families, Arlet & Flora
Son, Vartan & Liana Vartanian and son, Michael
Son, Roubik & Violet Vartanian and children, Roubina and Rebecca and their families
Son, Vahik & Alice Vartanian and children, Andre & Kristine
Daughter, Odet & Armik Shahnazarian and children, Michell and Mikhael and their families
Daughter, Anet & Sargis Prusalian and children, Gregory & Tatiana
Niece, Janet Nizamian and family (France)
Niece, Karine Nizamean and family (France)
Niece, Seda Hartunian and family (Iran)
Niece, Ano and Razmik Barkhoodari and family (Iran)
Niece, Shake and Edo Shavagian and family
Niece, Lidia and Andranik Khachaturian and family
Nephew Shahen & Rima Yacoupian and family
In-laws, Nina Asadrian
Seda and Mossik Shirvanian and family
Maria Kirakossian and family
Rosa Kekloukian and family
Bayzar Movsissian and family
Dr. John and Rubina Yekikian and family
Haigoush and Peter Bedoyan and family
And the entire Vartanian, Sahakian, Shahnazarian, Prusalian, Kizirian, Nizamian, Hartunian, Barkurdari, Shavagian, Khachaturian, Asadrian, Kirakosian, Kekloukian, Movsessian, Yekikian, Kureghian, Shahgeldian, Yacoupian, Avramidis and Zatikian families, relatives and friends.
A memorial luncheon will follow the funeral and will be held at Phoenicia Restaurant 343 N. Central Ave. Glendale, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Foundation, 3746 Foothill Blvd., # 320 Glendale, CA 91214. All donations will be forwarded for humanitarian help in Lebanon.
