Funeral Notice: Lorik (Sahakian) Vartanian

LORIK (SAHAKIAN) VARTANIAN

Born in 1935, Iran

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and relative Lorik (Sahakian) Vartanian, who passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Burbank.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 10 a.m. at St. Leon Cathedral Church, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Glendale Forest Lawn, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

She is survived by her:

Son, Fredrik & Anahid Vartanian and children, Aram & Armen and their families, Arlet & Flora

Son, Vartan & Liana Vartanian and son, Michael

Son, Roubik & Violet Vartanian and children, Roubina and Rebecca and their families

Son, Vahik & Alice Vartanian and children, Andre & Kristine

Daughter, Odet & Armik Shahnazarian and children, Michell and Mikhael and their families

Daughter, Anet & Sargis Prusalian and children, Gregory & Tatiana

Niece, Janet Nizamian and family (France)

Niece, Karine Nizamean and family (France)

Niece, Seda Hartunian and family (Iran)

Niece, Ano and Razmik Barkhoodari and family (Iran)

Niece, Shake and Edo Shavagian and family

Niece, Lidia and Andranik Khachaturian and family

Nephew Shahen & Rima Yacoupian and family

In-laws, Nina Asadrian

Seda and Mossik Shirvanian and family

Maria Kirakossian and family

Rosa Kekloukian and family

Bayzar Movsissian and family

Dr. John and Rubina Yekikian and family

Haigoush and Peter Bedoyan and family

And the entire Vartanian, Sahakian, Shahnazarian, Prusalian, Kizirian, Nizamian, Hartunian, Barkurdari, Shavagian, Khachaturian, Asadrian, Kirakosian, Kekloukian, Movsessian, Yekikian, Kureghian, Shahgeldian, Yacoupian, Avramidis and Zatikian families, relatives and friends.

A memorial luncheon will follow the funeral and will be held at Phoenicia Restaurant 343 N. Central Ave. Glendale, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Foundation, 3746 Foothill Blvd., # 320 Glendale, CA 91214. All donations will be forwarded for humanitarian help in Lebanon.