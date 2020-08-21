Made In Armenia Kalashnikov Rifles Ready for Delivery to Army

VIEW GALLERY: The first 1,000 Made in Armenia AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles will be delivered to the Armed Forces rifles

The first cluster of Made in Armenia Kalashnikov rifles is ready to be delivered to Armenia’s Armed Force, the chairman of the country’s military industry committee Artak Davtyan announced Friday after a visit to the arms manufacturing company.

The Neutron GAM factory officially began production and assembly last month. Davtyan said that the first 1,000 AK-103 Kalashnikov rifles will be delivered to the Armed Forces military depot, after which they will be distributed to the military combat units.

Davtyan, who led a delegation from his committee, toured the Kalashnikov manufacturing facility and was briefed on the various stages of production and assembly of the rifles, with a special emphasis on the multi-pronged quality control process.

AK-103 Kalashnikov assault rifles assembled in Armenia undergo enhanced quality control to rule out any defects. After each stage of assembly, all the details are thoroughly checked, after which the rifle is moved to the next stage of the process.

After getting acquainted with the details, the members of the expert group of the Military Industry Committee expressed their satisfaction with the production process. They specifically emphasized the quality controls mechanisms being implemented.