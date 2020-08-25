Funeral Notice: Chake Tchakian

CHAKE TCHAKIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and relative Chake Tchakian, who passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, due to cardiovascular disease.
Funeral services followed by interment will take place on Monday, August 31, 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her։
Husband, Krekor Tchakian
Daughter, Seta and Harout Iknadossian and children, Kevin and Lara
Son, Dr. Garo and Lida Tchakian and sons, Alex and Gregory
Daughter, Houri and Dikran Berberian and children, Gary and Christine
Niece, Hermine and Mado Janjanian and son, Armen(Canada)
Niece, Arpie and Ghazaros Khatchikian and daughters, Lara, Sarine and Talar (Lebanon)
Nephew, Avedis and Emma Hajinian and children, Taline and Sevak (San Francisco)
In-laws, Araxi Memarian and daughter, Ani
In-laws, Garbis and Vart Berberbian
Relative, Rebecca Tchakian and children, Stephen and Jojo (Canada)
And the entire Tchakian, Iknadossian, Berberian, Janjanian, Khatchikian, Hajinian and Ruptchian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferrahian Armenian School.
