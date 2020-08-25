Armenia Provides Medical Supplies to Aleppo Hospitals

The Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, delivered more than two tons of medical supplies to Aleppo medical facilities on Monday.

Local health officials thanked the Armenian doctors for the medical supplies provided, as well as the Armenian nursing home, pharmacy, the “Bethel” medical centers, and a number of other medical institutions for daily support.

According to them, Armenian and Syrian doctors are jointly working to help the injured. The director of the hospital also thanked the Armenian authorities and healthcare bodies for their assistance and support from the very first days.

The Armenian Humanitarian Mission, in cooperation with the Syrian Relief Cross, provided necessary supplies and food to the students of the National Shelter Orphanage belonging to the Armenian community in Aleppo.

The financial assistance provided to Syrian Armenians by the Armenian government was delivered to needy Armenian families in Damascus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Saturday.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan and the Prelate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Armash Nalbandian were present at the event.

The special commission set up at the Prelacy provided financial assistance to about 300 needy Armenian families for our compatriots to buy food, basic necessities and personal hygiene items from a chain of shops in Damascus and its suburbs.

In the coming days, the next tranche of assistance provided by the Armenian government to Syrian-Armenians will be distributed to 4,750 needy Armenian families in Aleppo and the northeastern regions.