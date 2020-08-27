Funeral Notice: Haigazoun Terterian

HAIGAZOUN TERTERIAN

Born in 1930, Kessab, Syria

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Haigazoun Terterian, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a short illness.

Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Yerjanouhi Terterian

Son, Assadour Terterian

Son, Keri and Maria Terterian and children

Son, Hrag and Vartouhi Terterian and children

Daughter, Houshig and Sevan Karagozian and children

Brother, George and Marie Terterian and children

Sister, Zvart Hagopian and children

Sister, Varsenig and Algis Nakutis and child

Sister in-law, Manoushag Panossian and children (Lebanon)

In-laws, Nazareth Karageuzian and children.

Kistoryan Family

Harutyun and Paylun Karagozian and children

And the entire Terterian, Markarian, Andekian, Santourian, Ashekian, Saghdejian and Kilaghbian families, relatives and friends.