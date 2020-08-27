Funeral Notice: Haigazoun Terterian

HAIGAZOUN TERTERIAN
Born in 1930, Kessab, Syria
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Haigazoun Terterian, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a short illness.
Funeral service followed by interment will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Yerjanouhi Terterian
Son, Assadour Terterian
Son, Keri and Maria Terterian and children
Son, Hrag and Vartouhi Terterian and children
Daughter, Houshig and Sevan Karagozian and children
Brother, George and Marie Terterian and children
Sister, Zvart Hagopian and children
Sister, Varsenig and Algis Nakutis and child
Sister in-law, Manoushag Panossian and children (Lebanon)
In-laws, Nazareth Karageuzian and children.
Kistoryan Family
Harutyun and Paylun Karagozian and children
And the entire Terterian, Markarian, Andekian, Santourian, Ashekian, Saghdejian and Kilaghbian families, relatives and friends.
