Consul General Meets with Glendale Councilmember Brotman

GLENDALE – Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the newly-elected member of the Glendale City Council Dan Brotman at the Consulate.

During the meeting, Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated the latter on his election and wished him fruitful activity.

Brotman presented the city’s priorities and his approaches to various issues, among them clean energy and concerns for the environment.

Baibourtian briefed Brotman on the consulate’s plans, including a festival, which was jointly organized by the consulate and the city of Glendale but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baibourtian said that the festival will be held in 2021.

The issue of Armenia-based technology companies extending their footprint in Glendale was also discussed. Baibourtian also emphasized the importance of promoting tourism to Armenia, after COVID-19-related travel restrictions are lifted.

Glendale has sister city relations with Armenia’s Gyumri and Kapan. During the meeting Baibourtian also highlighted the need to develop and implement projects within the context of that program.