Artsakh’s First President Arthur Mkrtchian Posthumously to be Named ‘Artsakh Hero’

Arthur Mkrtchyan, the first president of the Nargono-Karabakh Supreme Council, who essentially was viewed as the country’s president, posthumously will be honored with the title of “Artsakh Hero”—the Artsakh Republic’s highest honor.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Artsakh Presidential Commission on Medals and State Honors.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post that the role Mkrtchian deserves the highest of honors for his role in the establishment of that Artsakh Republic “and can serve as an good example for the education of future generation.”

“I have had the opportunity to praise Arthur Mkrtchian’s unprecedented service to the homeland and the legacy the he left behind on April 14, right before casting my vote,” added Harutyunyan referencing last April’s presidential run-off elections.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation Artsakh Central Committee chairman Davit Ishkhanyan welcomed this Harutyunyan’s decision.

“It is my deep conviction that Arthur Mkrtchian should have been the first to be given the title of ‘Artsakh Hero,’” said Ishkhanyan.

Mkrtchian’s legacy will forever be part of modern-day Artsakh history. As a member of the ARF, a brave soldier on the battlefield and an astute statesman, Mkrtchian was one of the key figures in the Artsakh Liberation Movement and shepherded Artsakh’s statehood. By serving as its first leader he made his mark on history. His untimely death from an accidental discharge of his gun cut short the potential that he could have brought to the advancement of Artsakh.