Almost $1.4 Million Raised during HyeAid Lebanon Telethon

Almost $1.4 million was raised Sunday during the HyeAid Lebanon telethon to provide much-needed and immediate assistance to the Armenian community of Lebanon, which has been reeling since a massive explosion at the Beirut port on August 4 that devastated the city and rippled through the entire country.

Soon after the explosion, the Pan-Armenian Council of Western United States launched Hye Aid Lebanon, a community-wide fundraising effort with the participation of all Armenian religious denominations and the leading community organizations.

The ongoing fundraising effort, which began almost immediately after the tragedy, got a boost during a three-and-a-half hour telethon, broadcast on ARTN, USArmenia and Horizon Armenian television channels and was livestreamed on the Asbarez, Horizon and HyeAid Facebook pages.

Asbarez will have more coverage of the event in its upcoming editions.